Liam Neeson's 'Honest Thief' Stays at No. 1 at Box Office Amid Pandemic Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liam Neeson‘s movie is continuing to do well at the box office amid the pandemic. Honest Thief brought in an additional $2.4 million at 2,502 locations in its second week at the box office, Variety reported Sunday (October 25). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Neeson The film saw a 44% decrease from [...] 👓 View full article