You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dr. Dre Gets Matching Tattoos With His Son Amid Messy Divorce



Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 02:27 Published 3 days ago A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets beats her bizarre addiction after being hypnotised



A six-year-old girl who only ate chicken nuggets due to a bizarre phobia has been cured after being hypnotised.Jessica Jones would refuse to eat anything other than Birds Eye dippers or Bernard Mathews.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 3 days ago How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season



Over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their "Mrs. Claus" game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research. Sixty-nine percent of moms.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this