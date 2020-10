Chris Sails Mocks Queen Naija's Boyfriend for Gifting Her a Birkin Bag Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

After seeing a video that shows Clarence White giving his girlfriend an orange Birkin bag in a party, Chris says that Clarence did not buy the lavish present with his own money. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this