Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adele sings on 'Saturday Night Live' after all

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Despite multiple assurances that she would focus on acting during her appearance as host on 'Saturday Night Live,' English singer-songwriter Adele burst into song several times during a spoof on reality dating series 'The Bachelor' about half an hour into the show.

According to Variety, the skit found the 32-year-old...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut

Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut 00:50

 Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nottingham revellers brave wet weather to enjoy one last Saturday ahead of possible Tier 3 lockdown [Video]

Nottingham revellers brave wet weather to enjoy one last Saturday ahead of possible Tier 3 lockdown

Revellers in Nottingham hit the town on Saturday (October 24th) night for one last night out ahead of a possible Tier 3 lockdown.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
Adele jokes that the coronavirus crisis made her lose weight [Video]

Adele jokes that the coronavirus crisis made her lose weight

Adele poked fun at her impressive weight loss as she hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ on Saturday (24.10.20), where she quipped her new look was inspired by coronavirus travel restrictions.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:24Published
Hennepin Theater Trust’s New Series Kicks Off Saturday [Video]

Hennepin Theater Trust’s New Series Kicks Off Saturday

Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway begins on Saturday night. Jennifer Mayerle spoke with Hennepin Theater Trust director of booking about this series of virtual shows () WCCO 4 Saturday Morning..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Adele returns to 'Saturday Night Live' as host, with musical guest H.E.R.

 British singer and number one breakup songwriter of the century Adele will return to the Saturday Night Live stage on Oct. 24. Not as a musical guest, but as the...
Mashable

Adele Shows Off Her American Accent in Saturday Night Live Promo With Kate McKinnon

 Adele, Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. take the Saturday Night Live stage in a new promo for Adele's hosting debut.
Upworthy

Adele Sings on ‘Saturday Night Live’ After All

 Despite multiple assurances that she would focus on acting during her appearance as host on “Saturday Night Live,” Adele burst into song...
Upworthy


Tweets about this

luque_ail

Alejandro Iñiguez Luque RT @billboard: Though @Adele was hosting #SNL this week, she still found a way to sing for viewers. Watch #TheBachelor sketch! https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

CoteAndre2

Cote Andre ‘S.N.L.’ Spoofs the Final Debate and Adele Sings (a Little) https://t.co/6dPWSxfNyp 56 minutes ago

jobless_uwu

uwu™️ #FridaysForFreedom RT @BBCNews: Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live https://t.co/xqKlWfBwp5 1 hour ago

FashionistaNYC

FashionistaNYC Adele belts her hits during hilarious #TheBachelor parody on 'Saturday Night Live' https://t.co/ncflU4M3tt #SNL 1 hour ago

mariarhawkins

myblue💎 RT @TODAYshow: Adele belts her hits during hilarious 'Bachelor' parody on 'Saturday Night Live' https://t.co/ZxWTSnhOab 2 hours ago

nsemkekaGhana

nsemkeka Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live https://t.co/A3iE49Ji6U 2 hours ago

24NewsHD

24 News HD Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live https://t.co/ILpbQQI1a2 https://t.co/QdYAyNrR7E 2 hours ago

DedolapoTwitts

DedolapoTwitts Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live https://t.co/8gKd657ILS 2 hours ago