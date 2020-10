Happy Dussehra 2020: Quotes, greetings, Whatsapp messages to wish your family and friends Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

The much-awaited festival of Dussehra is finally here and during this time of pandemic, people are choosing to stay at home and celebrate the festival. Also known as Vijaya Dashami, the festival is celebrated after the nine-day long Navratri. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this