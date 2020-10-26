Cole Sprouse Sparks Rumors He's Dating Model Reina Silva With PDA-Filled Outing
Monday, 26 October 2020 () The actor, who used to date his 'Riverdale' co-star Lili Reinhart, is seen hugging the Canadian stunner and planting a kiss on her cheek when they're out and about in Vancouver.
“Riverdale” costars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were Gen Z’s favorite celebrity couple for a while.In August, Sprouse took to Instagram to announce their conscious uncoupling in January 2020 but “more permanent split” in March, breaking the hearts of millions.Months after the...