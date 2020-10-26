Global  
 

'Superbad' Cast to Reunite for Wisconsin Democratic Party Benefit

Just Jared Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
The cast of Superbad is reuniting! The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has announced that they will be hosting a Superbad: Cast Reunion & Watch Party on Tuesday, October 27th for a benefit event. Participants include cast members Jonah Hill (Seth), Michael Cera (Evan), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Fogell aka McLovin), Seth Rogen (Officer Michaels), Bill Hader (Officer [...]
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PDP leaders resign from party over Mehbooba Mufti's flag remark which 'hurt patriotic sentiments'

PDP leaders resign from party over Mehbooba Mufti's flag remark which 'hurt patriotic sentiments' 02:38

 People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders TS Bajwa, Ved Mahajan and Hussain A Waffa resigned from the party on Monday stating that they feel quite uncomfortable over some of party chief Mehbooba Mufti's flag remark and undesirable utterances especially which hurt patriotic sentiments. "Our national...

