'Superbad' Cast to Reunite for Wisconsin Democratic Party Benefit

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Republican, Democratic Parties of Lee County preparing for watch parties with COVID-19 in mind



Lee County Democrats are hosting a private watch party at the Luminary Hotel this year amid the pandemic. The Republican Party of Lee County is hosting a public watch party; urging at-risk voters to.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:00 Published 5 hours ago With ‘Passions Running High’ Dallas County Political Party Leaders Make Bi-Partisan Statement On Election



The chairpeople for Dallas County’s Democratic and Republican parties issued a joint statement Monday, Nov. 2 acknowledging “passions are running high” in the wake of record early voting turnout... Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:43 Published 7 hours ago Bradshaw campaign, Tenn. Democratic Party sue state election officials



The Tennessee Democratic Party and Marquita Bradshaw Senate campaign have filed a lawsuit against the Tennessee Secretary of State and Coordinator of Elections, accusing officials of withholding.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:06 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this