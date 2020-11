Cher Performs at Early Voting Events in Nevada! Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Cher is lending her voice to encourage early voting! The 74-year-old entertainer hosted a pride brunch event while campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Sunday afternoon (October 25) at The Garden in Las Vegas. While arriving at the event, Cher wore a “Biden Harris” face mask before taking to the stage to perform [...] 👓 View full article

