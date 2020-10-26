Global  
 

KGF Chapter 2: On her birthday, Raveena Tandon unveils her first look

Mid-Day Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
On Monday, October 26, Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram Account to unveil her first look from her upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2, on the occasion of her birthday.

The character poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' sees Tandon dressed in a red coloured saree as she is seated in a parliament house. The 'Shool' actor will be portraying...
0
