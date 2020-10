Sasha Obama Is Trending on Twitter Because of This Video! Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Sasha Obama is going viral on Twitter after lip syncing to a City Girls song on TikTok that has since received a lot of attention. In the clip, the 19-year-old former First Daughter and a pal can be seen perfectly lip syncing to Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix featuring the City Girls. Rapper JT, who [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Candy Shop RT @mymixtapez: Sasha Obama was trending after a video of her and her friends listening to City Girls got posted 👀 https://t.co/pvPbEnZl5F 41 minutes ago JustJared.com Sasha Obama is trending on Twitter and it's all because of this video! https://t.co/6nuK3fXw1d 46 minutes ago Dr [email protected]🏡😷 RT @RHOSuplexCity: I’m glad I checked to see why Sasha Obama was trending because we’re so protective of her and Malia and I was like https… 2 hours ago Dr [email protected]🏡😷 RT @MadisonKittay: Just got off day 2 of poll work and saw Sasha Obama trending, and I am 100% sure it's not because her father didn't take… 2 hours ago xtaline RT @blackwomenviews: This pic of President Obama is more worthy of trending than Sasha Obama on Tik Tok 🙃🙃🙃 https://t.co/wWRjRIpmhy 11 hours ago