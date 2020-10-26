Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicole Kidman Delivers a Dreamy Musical Performance in New Series The Undoing

E! Online Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Nicole Kidman loves a musical moment. The Hollywood heavyweight is no stranger to showing off her singing prowess. Fans may recall the actress' stunning performance in the 2001...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Published
News video: Samantha Highfill Recommends Savoring the Nicole Kidman Mystery ‘The Undoing’ Instead of Binge Watching!

Samantha Highfill Recommends Savoring the Nicole Kidman Mystery ‘The Undoing’ Instead of Binge Watching! 03:04

 EW Senior Writer, Samantha Highfill, discusses the new Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant mystery, 'The Undoing,' talks about why Nicole Kidman fans will love it, and explains why this show is much better as a weekly watch instead of a binge!

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Prom movie [Video]

The Prom movie

The Prom movie - Official Teaser Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Dee Dee Allen (three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) and Barry Glickman (Tony Award winner James Corden) are New York City..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:20Published
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant talk friendship, new HBO series 'The Undoing' [Video]

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant talk friendship, new HBO series 'The Undoing'

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant chatted with USA TODAY's Patrick Ryan about their friendship and their new HBO limited series, "The Undoing."

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:09Published
Nicole Kidman lost out on 'Notting Hill' role because she wasn't talented enough [Video]

Nicole Kidman lost out on 'Notting Hill' role because she wasn't talented enough

Nicole Kidman claims she missed out on a dream role opposite Hugh Grant in the hit romantic comedy 'Notting Hill', because “she wasn’t talented enough”

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this