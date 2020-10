Jared Kushner Slams ‘Virtue Signaling’ After George Floyd Death: ‘They Would Go on Instagram and Cry’ Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

In an interview with Fox & Friends, White House senior adviser *Jared Kushner* sneered at celebrities and online personalities who "go on Instagram and cry" when talking about race issues in America. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this