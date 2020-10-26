Joe Biden Accidentally Calls Trump ‘George’ — Twice — During Fundraiser
Monday, 26 October 2020 () 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called President Donald Trump "George" during an online fundraiser this past weekend, seemingly mistaking Trump for former President George W. Bush.
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.