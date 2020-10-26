Global  
 

Joe Biden Accidentally Calls Trump 'George' — Twice — During Fundraiser

Mediaite Monday, 26 October 2020
2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called President Donald Trump "George" during an online fundraiser this past weekend, seemingly mistaking Trump for former President George W. Bush.
