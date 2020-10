Delta Bans Hundreds of Passengers for Mask Violations Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

CEO of Delta Airlines Ed Bastian reportedly added 460 people to the carrier's no-fly list for refusing to wear their masks during flights. CEO of Delta Airlines Ed Bastian reportedly added 460 people to the carrier's no-fly list for refusing to wear their masks during flights. πŸ‘“ View full article

