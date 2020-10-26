Global  
 

Tom Holland Is Getting Started On 'Spider-Man 3', Won't Reveal Anything: 'I've Learned My Lesson'

Just Jared Jr Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Tom Holland is about to start suiting up as Spider-Man again! The 24-year-old actor shared on his Instagram story on Sunday night (October 25) that he is in Atlanta, Ga, to start filming the third Spider-Man movie. The next day, he shared more on his story that he received the script, and he’s about to [...]
