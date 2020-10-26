Christian Serratos Shines As Selena In 'Selena: The Series' Trailer - Watch Now!
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Christian Serratos gets into character as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the new trailer for Selena: The Series! The 30-year-old actress stars as the beloved Queen of Tejano music in the upcoming Netflix series, premiering this December. Here’s a synopsis: Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from [...]
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Selena: The Series, directed by Hiromi Kamata. It stars Christian Serratos, Ricardo Chavira, Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez and Madison Taylor Baez.
Selena: The Series Release Date: December 4, 2020 on Netflix
