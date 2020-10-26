Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christian Serratos Shines As Selena In 'Selena: The Series' Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Christian Serratos gets into character as the late Selena Quintanilla-Perez in the new trailer for Selena: The Series! The 30-year-old actress stars as the beloved Queen of Tejano music in the upcoming Netflix series, premiering this December. Here’s a synopsis: Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Selena: The Series on Netflix - Official Trailer

Selena: The Series on Netflix - Official Trailer 02:13

 Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Selena: The Series, directed by Hiromi Kamata. It stars Christian Serratos, Ricardo Chavira, Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez and Madison Taylor Baez. Selena: The Series Release Date: December 4, 2020 on Netflix After you...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Reagans Trailer - A four-part documentary series [Video]

The Reagans Trailer - A four-part documentary series

The Reagans (2020) Official Trailer - SHOWTIME Documentary Series A four-part documentary series that explores the many surprisingly unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House, and how Nancy..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:26Published
The all-new BMW 4 Series Convertible Trailer [Video]

The all-new BMW 4 Series Convertible Trailer

Premiere for the new BMW 4 Series Convertible. New benchmark for dynamic driving pleasure combined with the allure of exclusive open-air motoring in the premium midsize segment. A design conceived in..

Credit: AutoMotoTV     Duration: 00:31Published
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Netflix Unveils 'Selena' Trailer & More | THR News [Video]

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Tests, Netflix Unveils 'Selena' Trailer & More | THR News

'Jurassic World: Dominion' is shutting down production after multiple people involved tested positive for COVID-19, Netflix has unveiled a new look at the highly-anticipated drama 'Selena: The Series'..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:19Published

Tweets about this

kingbasel20

𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗘𝗟 𝗨̈ RT @justjaredjr: Check out the full trailer for #SelenaTheSeries, starring Christian Serratos! #SelenaNetflix https://t.co/yHryDpiUDF 55 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Check out the full trailer for #SelenaTheSeries, starring Christian Serratos! #SelenaNetflix https://t.co/yHryDpiUDF 2 hours ago