Emily Ratajkowski Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Sebastian Bear-McClard!

Just Jared Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant and expecting her first child with her hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard! The 29-year-old model and actress revealed the news to Vogue in a video and interview. The video was directed by Lena Dunham. In the interview, Emily spoke about how she won’t know her child’s gender until they decide their gender, saying, [...]
