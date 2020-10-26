Global  
 

Rand Paul Declares ‘Cloth Masks Don’t Work,’ Advises Restaurants Serve Seniors Using Previously Infected Waiters

Monday, 26 October 2020
Rand Paul Declares ‘Cloth Masks Don’t Work,’ Advises Restaurants Serve Seniors Using Previously Infected WaitersSenator Rand Paul (R-KY) offered up some bizarre rhetoric at a campaign rally in Virginia, falsely claiming  that cloth masks “don’t work” and then giving his hypothetical advice to restaurateurs about how to accommodate elderly diners at increased risk from the coronavirus. According to the The Daily Beast, Paul brushed off the threat from Covid-19 at […]
