Rand Paul Declares ‘Cloth Masks Don’t Work,’ Advises Restaurants Serve Seniors Using Previously Infected Waiters
Monday, 26 October 2020 () Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) offered up some bizarre rhetoric at a campaign rally in Virginia, falsely claiming that cloth masks “don’t work” and then giving his hypothetical advice to restaurateurs about how to accommodate elderly diners at increased risk from the coronavirus. According to the The Daily Beast, Paul brushed off the threat from Covid-19 at […]
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. and Dr. Anthony Fauci went head to head on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about the issue of 'herd immunity' and the COVID-19 pandemic.
