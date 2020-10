Lil Durk Enters The Saweetie Birkin Bag Debate & Says He’s Buying His Woman Property Instead Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The Chicago rapper isn't taking Saweetie's Birkin bag advice and instead has his own ideas for a gift. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this