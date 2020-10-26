Jennifer Lawrence Looks Comfy in Her Casual Outfit While Stepping Out for Lunch! Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Jennifer Lawrence chats on the phone while stepping out to meet up with a friend for lunch on Monday (October 26) in New York City. The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cute and casual in her fall outfit, which included a cardigan, a yellow t-shirt, polka dot pants, a cheetah-print face mask, and Converse sneakers. PHOTOS: [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

