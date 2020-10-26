Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lawrence Looks Comfy in Her Casual Outfit While Stepping Out for Lunch!

Just Jared Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence chats on the phone while stepping out to meet up with a friend for lunch on Monday (October 26) in New York City. The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cute and casual in her fall outfit, which included a cardigan, a yellow t-shirt, polka dot pants, a cheetah-print face mask, and Converse sneakers. PHOTOS: [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this