Jennifer Lawrence Looks Comfy in Her Casual Outfit While Stepping Out for Lunch!
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence chats on the phone while stepping out to meet up with a friend for lunch on Monday (October 26) in New York City. The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cute and casual in her fall outfit, which included a cardigan, a yellow t-shirt, polka dot pants, a cheetah-print face mask, and Converse sneakers. PHOTOS: [...]
Jennifer Lawrence chats on the phone while stepping out to meet up with a friend for lunch on Monday (October 26) in New York City. The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress looked cute and casual in her fall outfit, which included a cardigan, a yellow t-shirt, polka dot pants, a cheetah-print face mask, and Converse sneakers. PHOTOS: [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this