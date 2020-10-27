Global  
 

Kid Cudi Officially Announces Man On The Moon 3 Album

SOHH Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Kid Cudi Officially Announces Man On The Moon 3 AlbumKid Cudi couldn’t just announce his new album the same as everyone else. The Ohio rapper/actor released a whole trailer for his upcoming project, Man on the Moon III, which is coming sometime soon. Kid Cudi Continues The Trilogy Cudi’s first two studio albums — Man on the Moon: The End of Day and Man […]
