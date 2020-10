Telly Tattle: Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enter Shaadi Mubarak Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Makers of Shaadi Mubarak have roped in Barkha Bisht Sengupta to play Manav Gohil's ex-wife on the show. The actor, who was last seen in Naamkarann, will begin shooting from the first week of November in Mumbai. Sengupta's character is set to add a twist to the plot.



*New Instagram filters for Jasmin Bhasin!*



Bigg Boss 14

