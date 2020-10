Chrishell Stause Dresses Up as Maleficent, Earns Her Best Score Yet on 'DWTS' - Watch Now! Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

It was a big week for Chrishell Stause on Dancing With the Stars! The 39-year-old Selling Sunset star earned her highest score of the season during the Halloween-themed episode, which was taped live on Monday (October 26) in Los Angeles. Chrishell and her partner Gleb Savchenko performed a Paso doble set to the tune of [...] 👓 View full article

