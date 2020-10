Shaheer Sheikh makes his relationship Insta official with Ruchikaa Kapoor in a unique way Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shaheer Sheikh, who is often seen tight-lipped about her personal life, shared a picture of 'his girl' Ruchikaa Kapoor on social media. Ever since the actor has posted the photo of his girl with the curls, Shaheer's fans can't keep calm! While many have speculated about their relationship, the actor is yet to disclose the details... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Flipper Rojalini Swain RT @Asmi84467352: So shaheer sheikh accepted his relationship publicly and the way his onscreen jodi shippers commenting makes me sad how t… 2 days ago Asmi(Fake Feminist) So shaheer sheikh accepted his relationship publicly and the way his onscreen jodi shippers commenting makes me sad… https://t.co/720jcaP5XK 2 days ago