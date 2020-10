Gal Gadot Calls End to Teenage Marriage With Selfie for Vow for Girls Campaign Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The 'Wonder Woman' star was nominated by Robin Wright to spread the word about the cause, which was launched by the brains behind The Vow to End Child Marriage campaign. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this