Joni Mitchell's Definition Of Love Is Simply Beautiful Tuesday, 27 October 2020

She's given her first interview in over a decade...



*Joni Mitchell* has broken cover with her first major interview in over a decade.



The seminal songwriter has worked on her health over the past few years, having suffered an aneurysm in 2015.



With her new 'Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)' release incoming, the legendary artist spoke to *Cameron Crowe for the Guardian.*



There's a raft of highlights from the piece, which is replete with her customary straight-talking and hard-won wisdom, but we want to share Joni Mitchell's thoughts on love.



Discussing her definition of love as a young woman, she explains: "I’d have a strong, palpitating attraction to somebody; that’s what I called love, I guess."



The years haven't changed this, seemingly. "It’s still the same. I make the same mistake over and over again, and I’m just a fool for love."



Asked if she has fallen in love a lot, Joni responds: "Quite a bit, yeah, actually. I’ve loved quite a few people, and by that I mean I really feel happy in their company. That’s pretty much it – the joy of someone’s company. That’s what I call love."



Joni Mitchell also discussed her ongoing health issues, including her 2015 aneurysm and polio. She said: "Once again I couldn’t walk. I had to learn how again. I couldn’t talk. Polio didn’t grab me like that, but the aneurysm took away a lot more, really. Took away my speech and my ability to walk. And, you know, I got my speech back quickly, but the walking I’m still struggling with."



"But I mean, I’m a fighter. I’ve got Irish blood!"



Find the full interview *HERE.*



'Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)' is released on October 30th.



