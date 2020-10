'Insidious' Director Teams Up With Netflix for New Horror Series 'Archive 81' Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

James Wan will executive produce the eight-episode venture from 'The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine with Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi as its stars. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this The Vampire Diaries 'Insidious' Director Teams Up With Netflix for New Horror Series 'Archive 81' - Up News Info https://t.co/MUgtFailBm 3 minutes ago The Vampire Diaries 'Insidious' Director Teams Up With Netflix for New Horror Series 'Archive 81' - Up News Info https://t.co/8QA5eAqGGj 3 minutes ago The Real Mr. J Netflix Horror Series “Archive 81” Teams James Wan with “Stranger Things” Director Rebecca Thomas James Wan, the d… https://t.co/0tj9cYDMwo 19 hours ago