House Judiciary Committee Exploits Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation as a Chance to Troll Hillary Clinton

Mediaite Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
House Judiciary Committee Exploits Amy Coney Barrett Confirmation as a Chance to Troll Hillary ClintonThe official Twitter account for the Republican wing of House Judiciary Committee decided to take a shot at *Hillary Clinton* while gloating over *Amy Coney Barrett's* Supreme Court confirmation.
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation 10.26.20

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation 10.26.20

 President Donald Trump's newest Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, could be confirmed as early as this evening.

