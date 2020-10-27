Biography Traces Political Mistakes And Personal Scars That Shaped Joe Biden
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () In Joe Biden, New Yorker writer Evan Osnos writes about the candidate's enduring quest to become president. He says Biden has a different mindset today than he once had: "He's a man who is at peace."
