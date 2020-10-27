Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liam Payne Announces New Christmas Song, Possibly Featuring Dixie D'Amelio!

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Liam Payne is dropping a new Christmas song THIS Friday (October 30)! The 27-year-old singer shared the news with a sneak peek of the track called “Naughty List” on TikTok. “Excited to announce my new single #NaughtyList is out Friday! Use the sound now exclusively on TikTok! ❄️” he captioned the post. Check it out [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Girl Surprised with New Car Gets Emotional [Video]

Girl Surprised with New Car Gets Emotional

This young girl was surprised with a brand new car for Christmas. Her Parents prepared a treasure hunt for her to find the car. When she saw the car, the girl couldn't stop crying as she was..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 03:44Published
How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season [Video]

How parents plan to make up for the twists and turns of 2020 this holiday season

Over a third of moms plan on making up for 2020 by going over the top and stepping up their "Mrs. Claus" game with the holiday gifts this year, according to new research. Sixty-nine percent of moms..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie [Video]

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this

LikeToBeFranzi

franzi 🏳️‍🌈 me: i hate christmas and christmas songs *liam payne announces a christmas song* me: https://t.co/YRWbHmP59F 21 minutes ago

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. Liam Payne is teasing his new Christmas song #NaughtyList, which fans are convinced features Dixie D'Amelio! List… https://t.co/sSfWrTZEjx 23 minutes ago

venky_r_s

Venky No comments. Singer Liam Payne announces his new Christmas song called "Naughty List" is coming Friday 3 hours ago