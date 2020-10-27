|
Liam Payne Announces New Christmas Song, Possibly Featuring Dixie D'Amelio!
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Liam Payne is dropping a new Christmas song THIS Friday (October 30)! The 27-year-old singer shared the news with a sneak peek of the track called “Naughty List” on TikTok. “Excited to announce my new single #NaughtyList is out Friday! Use the sound now exclusively on TikTok! ❄️” he captioned the post. Check it out [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this