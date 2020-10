Jordyn Jones Grabs Dinner With BF Jordan Beau After Dropping 'Love You Less' Video Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Jordyn Jones holds hands with her boyfriend Jordan Beau while outside of BOA Steakhouse last Saturday (October 24) in West Hollywood, Calif. The 20-year-old singer got a lot of love from fans, and was even gifted a bouquet of flowers! A couple days later, Jordan shared a couple of photos from that night on his [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sabrina D. RT @justjaredjr: Jordyn Jones dropped her latest music video and was seen out with her boyfriend this past weekend! https://t.co/wMVztvfu… 7 hours ago Priscila Jordyn Jones Grabs Dinner With BF Jordan Beau After Dropping ‘Love You Less’ Video https://t.co/E3HOemonlT via @JustJaredJr 3 days ago Just Jared Jr. Jordyn Jones dropped her latest music video and was seen out with her boyfriend this past weekend! https://t.co/wMVztvfuVi 3 days ago