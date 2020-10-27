Global  
 

Nicole Kidman Won't Let Her Kids Join Instagram

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Nicole Kidman‘s kids won’t be on Instagram anytime soon. The 53-year-old Moulin Rouge actress revealed that her younger daughters – Faith, 9, and Sunday, 12, will not be allowed to open Instagram accounts in an interview on Loose Women on Tuesday (October 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman “The technology. I’m [...]
 Nicole Kidman is struggling to monitor her young daughters' use of technology as she attempts to keep them away from false stories about her.

