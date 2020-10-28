Global  
 

One News Page

Jennifer Hudson's 'Respect' Delayed by Seven Months Amid Pandemic

Just Jared Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Hudson‘s Respect is getting pushed back once again. The upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, which was already moved to January 15, 2021, will now be released on August 11, 2021, MGM announced on Tuesday (October 27). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Hudson The move comes as many studios scramble to figure out [...]
