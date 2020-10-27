Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Hang Out After a Workout Class in LA

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber adjusts her face mask as she leaves a convenience store with BFF Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (October 27). The two model friends were on a snack run just after attending a fitness class together that same morning. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Hailey is known [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kendall and Kylie Jenner drop new clothing collection on Amazon [Video]

Kendall and Kylie Jenner drop new clothing collection on Amazon

Kendall Jenner and younger sister Kylie have released their new clothing collection on Amazon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Hailey Bieber shows devotion to husband Justin with new tattoo [Video]

Hailey Bieber shows devotion to husband Justin with new tattoo

Hailey Bieber has marked her devotion to her husband Justin Bieber with a new tattoo on her ring finger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Hailey Bieber's touching tattoo tribute to husband Justin Bieber [Video]

Hailey Bieber's touching tattoo tribute to husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has gotten her husband Justin Bieber's initial inked on her ring finger in his honour.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Meets Up With Hailey Bieber For a Snack Run After A Fitness Class

 Kendall Jenner shows off her slim figure in a sports bra and leggings while walking back to her car in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (October 27). The...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

MyCaptainBiebs

Val RT @slaylikebixber: Thread of friendship: Hailey Bieber x Kendall Jenner https://t.co/1P1QxZ0cln 2 hours ago

HlywdPipeline

Hollywood Pipeline Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye Hit up 'Earthbar' in WeHo https://t.co/nExl6TFa03 via @YouTube… https://t.co/FkuLwwRnU6 10 hours ago

chilreku

chil&rico rodriguez Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s Fave Jewelry Trend Is So Easy to Recreate https://t.co/FOjACFTvDE 13 hours ago

Gay_LosAngeles

GayWeHo Gay Los Angeles West Hollywood Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Justine Skye Hit up 'Earthbar' in WeHo WATCH: https://t.co/u5h4kiwhgX https://t.co/gCF2aqsEMF 13 hours ago

Luxury_etc

Luxury Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s Fave Jewelry Trend Is So Easy to Recreate https://t.co/P9NBOIPXzw 14 hours ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Hang Out After a Workout Class in LA https://t.co/5vpwSZgM31 via @JustJaredJr 15 hours ago

Jbnews_2

LONELY 💜 RT @HailsBaldwinCR: Hailey Bieber with Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner leaving Earth Bar in West Hollywood, CA. (October 27, 2020) https://… 19 hours ago

Jbnews_2

LONELY 💜 RT @HailsBaldwinCR: Hailey Bieber with Justine Skye and Kendall Jenner at Earth Bar in West Hollywood, CA. (October 27, 2020) https://t.co/… 19 hours ago