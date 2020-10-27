Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Hang Out After a Workout Class in LA Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Hailey Bieber adjusts her face mask as she leaves a convenience store with BFF Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (October 27). The two model friends were on a snack run just after attending a fitness class together that same morning. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Hailey is known [...] 👓 View full article

