Hailey Bieber & Kendall Jenner Hang Out After a Workout Class in LA
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Hailey Bieber adjusts her face mask as she leaves a convenience store with BFF Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning (October 27). The two model friends were on a snack run just after attending a fitness class together that same morning. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Hailey is known [...]
