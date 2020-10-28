Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bret Baier Defends Fox News Carrying Obama and Trump Live After President Publicly Attacks Network: ‘It’s What We Do’

Mediaite Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Bret Baier defends Fox News carrying Obama and Trump live after the President publicly attacks the network: 'It's what we do to cover the election fairly'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire

President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire 00:29

 President Donald Trump is campaigning in New Hampshire with just over one week before Election Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Leading In Florida [Video]

President Trump Leading In Florida

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede points to Miami-Dade as the Biden campaign's possible downfall in the Sunshine State.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published
How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede [Video]

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published
President Trump Stops By Campaign HQ Where He Talked Up Florida Push [Video]

President Trump Stops By Campaign HQ Where He Talked Up Florida Push

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from D.C.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Fox News Hosts Defend Network in Live Interview as Trump Criticizes Them for Airing Biden and Obama Rallies

 The president criticized the network, the Supreme Court and his Democratic opponents in an Election Day interview.
Upworthy


Tweets about this