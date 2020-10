Giovanni Bitonti Actually, Lemon, Joe is no longer a Catholic because of his stance on infanticide. He can become a Catholic again i… https://t.co/ewMJonO7WS 2 days ago S Don Lemon Blasts Trump Campaign for Mocking Biden With Out-of-Context Quote from The Pope: ‘Every Time You Think Th… https://t.co/e5a8mwQVoy 2 days ago queer for Biden/Harris 2020 Don Lemon Blasts Trump Campaign for Mocking Biden With Out-of-Context Quote from The Pope: ‘Every Time You Think Th… https://t.co/Ljek8SVaZA 2 days ago James F. McGrath The Trump campaign edited a video clip of Joe Biden quoting Pope Francis in order to misrepresent what Biden said. https://t.co/HAS3rPTxDS 2 days ago Steve Kelly @Neil_Harman57 Don Lemon Blasts Trump Campaign for Mocking Biden With Out-of-Context Quote from The Pope: 'Every Ti… https://t.co/LiI7WlArDc 2 days ago annarogers Don Lemon Blasts Trump Campaign for Mocking Biden With Out-of-Context Quote from The Pope: ‘Every Time You Think Th… https://t.co/sxLY0DRdzD 2 days ago Ms Marie RT @Mediaite: Don Lemon Blasts Trump Campaign for Mocking Biden With Out-of-Context Quote from The Pope: ‘Every Time You Think That They Ha… 2 days ago ENM News CNN’s Don Lemon called out the Trump campaign after it put out a deceptive smear on 2020 Democratic challenger Joe… https://t.co/ZZgUvqJEVg 2 days ago