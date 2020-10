Bulleya singer Shilpa Rao on 4 years of ADHM Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

In an exclusive interview, Shilpa Rao opened up about the songs in 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', working with composer Pritam and her journey in the Indian music industry so far. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this