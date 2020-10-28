Kangana demands justice for Faridabad victim

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Nikita Tomar, a BCom final-year student was shot in the head outside her college in Faridabad on Monday afternoon and Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily against the accused. “Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad day light because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed,” tweeted Kangana Ranaut.
