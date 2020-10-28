Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's friend Aly Goni to enter the house soon? Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Buzz is Aly Goni will enter Bigg Boss 14 next week. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is the rumoured beau of the contestant, Jasmin Bhasin, though they maintain they are just good friends. The makers want to surprise Bhasin with his entry in the Salman Khan hosted show. It is said that he was offered Bigg Boss 14 but turned it down...


