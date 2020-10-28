Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's friend Aly Goni to enter the house soon?Buzz is Aly Goni will enter Bigg Boss 14 next week. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is the rumoured beau of the contestant, Jasmin Bhasin, though they maintain they are just good friends. The makers want to surprise Bhasin with his entry in the Salman Khan hosted show. It is said that he was offered Bigg Boss 14 but turned it down...
 The last episode of Bigg Bigg Boss saw some huge fights. Rahul and Jaan continued to have a verbal spat while an argument broke between wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Bigg Boss announced a Captaincy task, which created a huge spat between Jasmin and Rahul.

In the leatest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw the game change as new members were thrown into the red zone. Now these contestants- Nishant, Jasmin, Rubina and Kavita-have also been automatically..

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..

Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain on her first day, has taken it upon herself to make the Bigg Boss 14 house cleaner and more disciplined. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand,..

 Aly Goni has been constantly supporting Jasmin Bhasin. She entered the Bigg Boss house last month.
 The makers of Bigg Boss released the promo of Aly Goni who would soon enter the house of Bigg Boss 14 to support his friend Jasmin Bhasin. Scroll down to check...
 Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin's best friend Aly Goni might enter the show as a wild card contestant. Check out the whole story to find out more.
