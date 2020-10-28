Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin's friend Aly Goni to enter the house soon?
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 () Buzz is Aly Goni will enter Bigg Boss 14 next week. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is the rumoured beau of the contestant, Jasmin Bhasin, though they maintain they are just good friends. The makers want to surprise Bhasin with his entry in the Salman Khan hosted show. It is said that he was offered Bigg Boss 14 but turned it down...
The last episode of Bigg Bigg Boss saw some huge fights. Rahul and Jaan continued to have a verbal spat while an argument broke between wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Bigg Boss announced a Captaincy task, which created a huge spat between Jasmin and Rahul.
Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got..
