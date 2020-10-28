Helen Mirren Says The Dodgers Made Her a Baseball Fan After Seeing Them Win The World Series

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Snell gets the call in Game 6 of World Series



Game six of the World Series is tonight the Rays turn to lefthander Blake Snell to see if he can slow down the Dodgers' offense and keep the Rays' hopes alive. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:59 Published 7 hours ago Rays pitcher Blake Snell to try to stop Dodgers from winning first World Series in 32 years



The Los Angeles Dodgers have spent $3.69 billion in player payroll over 32 seasons trying to win another World Series. Story; https://bit.ly/37GYOMB Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:35 Published 17 hours ago Rays face a win-or-go-home game six



The Tampa Bay Rays spent today practicing ahead of game six in the World Series tomorrow. They have to win or else the Los Angeles Dodgers become world champs. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this