Helen Mirren Says The Dodgers Made Her a Baseball Fan After Seeing Them Win The World Series

Just Jared Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The LA Dodgers have a brand new, Oscar winning fan – Helen Mirren! The 75-year-old actress shared her congratulatory message for the baseball team after they won the World Series title for the first time since 1988. “congrats Dodgers,” Helen wrote with a selfie on Instagram. “I just watched you win World series You have [...]
