Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
American singer-songwriter Blake Shelton popped the question to Gwen Stefani, and she said, " Yes please!"
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged! 01:05

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged after five years of dating, as Blake credited his new fiancée with "saving" his life.

