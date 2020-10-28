Global  
 

Shraddha Kapoor all set to play a 'naagin' in trilogy helmed by Vishal Furia

Mid-Day Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Shraddha Kapoor has some exciting news for her fans. The Chhichhore actress will be seen shedding her girl-next-door persona and getting into the skin of a 'naagin' for a three-part film series produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, Shraddha wrote, "It's an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on...
