Ace of Space fame Divya Agarwal's father passes away Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Divya Agarwal, known for her stints in reality TV shows like Splitsvilla, Ace of Space, Roadies: Real Heroes, and others, has lost her father to COVID-19. Divya shared a photo on Instagram that shows her with her father in happier times.



Sharing the photo, Divya wrote, "You are always with me... i love you papa..... 👓 View full article

