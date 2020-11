Sharad Kelkar shares an aww-dorable selfie with his wife Keerti and daughter Kesha; says 'It's Family time' Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Marathi cinema's handsome hunk Sharad Kelkar is quite active on social media. He often treats his fans with pictures and videos on his Instagram handle. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this