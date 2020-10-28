Global  
 

Trump Spox Hogan Gidley, When Confronted on ‘Ending Pandemic’ Claim: ‘I’m Not Going to Quibble About Semantics’

Mediaite Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Hogan Gidley, press secretary for President Donald Trump's campaign, was grilled about the claim that one of Trump's accomplishments has been “ending the Covid-19 pandemic,” and responded by referring to the false claim as a matter of "semantics."
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19

Ivanka & Jared Anniversary Message Falls Flat Amid COVID-19 00:54

 Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s anniversary post received backlash online. Kushner, an adviser to the president, played a key role in the administration’s coronavirus pandemic failures.

