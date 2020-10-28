'Narcos: Mexico' Renewed for Season 3 with Two Major Changes Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Narcos: Mexico has officially been renewed for a third season – with some major changes. First, star Diego Luna will not be returning to the show after his character was sentenced to prison for his drug trafficking at the end of season two. Second, co-creator and long-time collaborator, Carlo Bernard, will take over showrunner duties [...]


