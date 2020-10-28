Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Wear Matching Face Masks For Neighborhood Walk
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas step out to enjoy the nice weather on Tuesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The couple were out on a walk in a rare appearance together since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. The day before, Joe and Sophie celebrated the Jonas Brothers being nominated for two 2020 American Music [...]
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas step out to enjoy the nice weather on Tuesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The couple were out on a walk in a rare appearance together since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. The day before, Joe and Sophie celebrated the Jonas Brothers being nominated for two 2020 American Music [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this