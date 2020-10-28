Global  
 

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Wear Matching Face Masks For Neighborhood Walk

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas step out to enjoy the nice weather on Tuesday (October 27) in Los Angeles. The couple were out on a walk in a rare appearance together since welcoming their daughter Willa in July. The day before, Joe and Sophie celebrated the Jonas Brothers being nominated for two 2020 American Music [...]
