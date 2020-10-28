Global  
 

Chrishell Stause Met with ABC Producers to Become 'The Bachelorette' Years Ago

Years before marrying Justin Hartley, Chrishell Stause actually met with ABC exec Robert Mills to become the next Bachelorette. “She would never remember this. I’ve actually had lunch with Chrishell, this was about 10 or 11 years ago, to talk about being the Bachelorette,” Robert Mills told Nick Viall on his podcast. “There was like [...]
