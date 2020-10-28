Global  
 

Offset's Run-In W/ Joe Biden Turns Into Hilarious Meme

SOHH Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Offset’s Run-In W/ Joe Biden Turns Into Hilarious MemeThe Internet really remains undefeated. Social media has turned a run-in between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Migos’ Offset into the ultimate joke-joke. Joe Biden + Offset Run-In Turns Viral A shot of Offset getting his iced-out jewelry examined by the potential next president has become instant digital gold. The meme features both Biden […]
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event

Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event 00:28

 On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held an online campaign event. During the event he very-clearly mixes up President Donald Trump and former President George Bush. At the event Biden warned against "four more years of George" when telling people why they should vote for him. It's...

