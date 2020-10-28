|
Offset’s Run-In W/ Joe Biden Turns Into Hilarious Meme
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
The Internet really remains undefeated. Social media has turned a run-in between Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Migos’ Offset into the ultimate joke-joke. Joe Biden + Offset Run-In Turns Viral A shot of Offset getting his iced-out jewelry examined by the potential next president has become instant digital gold. The meme features both Biden […]
