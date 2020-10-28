The Masked Dancer Might Be Even Wilder Than The Masked Singer
As if the masked singing wasn't enough, get ready for masked dancing! The Masked Dancer, spinoff to The Masked Singer, is finally almost here and somehow it sounds like even more of a...
